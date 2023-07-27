If you're looking for some good food and to donate to a good cause, stop by the Uniting Hearts BBQ Brisket Charity Fundraiser on Saturday.
Uniting Hearts is a group of several church organizations of different denominations who come together to give powerful messages about Jesus Christ.
"It is uniting together as a committee, uniting together as a community, uniting together as brothers and sisters doing everything in the honor and glory of our amazing father," United Hearts Committee member Rick Villa said.
The barbecue plates will be $12 and consist of brisket, sausage, rice, beans and other trimmings.
Villa said the organization will sell more than 700 plates at the fundraiser and is looking to reach its goal of 1,000.
The proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward the Uniting Hearts Music Festival in October. The festival will be free to the public.
Committee members will be in attendance giving out tickets to the music festival as well.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on 1702 E. Juan Linn St.