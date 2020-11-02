A 60-year-old Bay City man died on Sunday evening after crashing his vehicle into a concrete barrier on U.S. 183 in Goliad County, about 6 ½ miles south of the city of Goliad.
At about 7:45 p.m., Benny Lee Jack was southbound on U.S. 183 in a Ford Expedition when he did not stop at a mobile stop light that controls a one-way section in a construction zone and struck a concrete barrier, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The impact of the collision redirected the driver's vehicle across the one-way portion of the road and into a ditch, where it flipped and he was ejected, San Miguel said.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle landed on top of him, San Miguel said. No other people were in the vehicle or involved in the crash.
A justice of the peace pronounced Jack deadd at about 8:30 p.m., San Miguel said.
The Goliad County Sheriff's Office and Goliad Volunteer Fire Department assisted DPS at the scene of the wreck.
DPS's investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, San Miguel said.
(1) comment
What is a mobile stop light?
