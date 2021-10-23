Rob Brooks, area sales manager for Bayer Range and Pasture, will give a presentation, “Innovative Pasture Management Concepts,” during the 7-10 a.m. session Oct. 28 at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show in Annex 1 and 2 of the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. in Victoria.
Brooks will introduce two Bayer products that became available in the last year.
He will first focus on Invora, a product used for long-term control of brush including mesquite and huisache.
“It controls longer than current standard products,” Brooks said. “It’s more thorough at killing than anything ever seen before.”
After the brush was treated with Invora, researchers returned to rate the same plots two, four, six, eight, and 10 years later for scientific studies. Green leaves, flexible twigs and green tissue within the stems would indicate that the plants were still living, while trees breaking off at the roots when pushed over would indicate the plants were dead. In some cases, Invora achieved control in excess of 10 years.
The second focus of the presentation will be on Rezilon, a new pre-emergent product for control of annual grasses, some annual broadleaf weeds and hay pastures. Rezilon, which offers producers longer residual activity and a lot more flexibility in application times, will help ranchers and hay growers produce higher quality hay for horses and show animals, Brooks said.
