Beat the Heat Bunco at Morada Victoria East on Aug. 25.

Morada Victoria East will host a Beat the Heat Bunco event from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at 501 E. Larkspur St.
Admission is $15 to play. There will be prizes for winners. Light appetizers and drinks will be provided.
All money raised will go to the Alzheimer's Association for the Morada Dream Team that will be walking this year on Oct. 8.
For more information contact Karen Slusher 361-575-3978.
