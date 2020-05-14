Once again, spring has sprung and with the warming weather come those ever popular outdoor chores.
Fortunately, many of those chores do double duty, improving both curb appeal and security.
Here are some simple tips to keep your family and your home safe from preventable crimes.
1. Eliminate hiding places. Tall shrubs may look nice and provide a sense of privacy but they also give burglars the concealment they need to commit their crime unseen. Make sure doors and windows aren’t blocked by overgrown vegetation. Think the 3-7 rule. Trim shrubs so they are no more than 3 feet tall and prune trees so the lowest branches are at least 7 feet from the ground. This creates good visibility of your house from the street.
2. Light it up. A brightly lit home and yard is an effective deterrent to crime. Check all exterior lights to ensure they are working properly. If it’s time for an upgrade, consider motion activated or dusk to dawn flood lights. Strategically placed, they effectively illuminate all sides of your house. At the very least, make sure each entrance is well-lit with, at minimum, a 60-watt bulb.
3. Keep it clean. Especially when away on vacation. Nothing screams no one’s home like an overgrown lawn, newspapers piled in the driveway and an overflowing mailbox. If you’re going to be away for a couple of weeks, temporarily stop mail and newspaper delivery and consider having someone maintain your lawn until your return.
4. Secure the tools you don’t want stolen. Every spring and summer, thefts of lawn equipment increase. Thieves simply walk into open garages and walk out with whatever they can carry. The easiest way to prevent this? Remember to close the garage door. It’s also a good idea to create an inventory of tools stored in your garage. This can be as simple as taking a photo of the item and its serial number. Should anything be stolen, an accurate inventory aids in the police investigation and makes recovery easier.
5. When the chores are done, take some time to get to know your neighbors. One of the oldest and most effective means of reducing crime and improving the quality of life in a community is an organized network of neighbors looking out for each other. You may even consider starting a neighborhood watch.
It’s unpleasant to think of our homes as possible targets but that’s how a criminal sees them. Fortunately, it doesn’t take a great deal of effort or monetary investment to improve the security of our homes by making them less attractive to thieves.
If you have questions about your home’s security, the Victoria Police Department offers free home security surveys. For more information about home security or to schedule a security survey, call John Turner at 485-3811 or jtturner@victoriatx.gov.
