A two-vehicle collision in Lavaca County killed a driver Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Joy Kroger, of Beeville, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 southwest on U.S. 77 Alternate, 7 miles north of Yoakum, when a truck traveling northeast turned and struck the vehicle at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday.
Kroger, 74, was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio, where she was pronounced dead in an emergency room at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, San Miguel said.
The driver of the 2001 International truck tractor, Hallie Herman, 20, was in stable condition Friday afternoon, San Miguel said. Herman is from Shiner.
San Miguel said Herman had made an unsafe turn.
Both vehicles came to rest in a private drive, San Miguel said.