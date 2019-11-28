Starting Monday, Ben Jordan Street at Crestwood Drive will close to through traffic, according to a news release from the city.
The closure is scheduled for utility line construction and is expected to last one week, weather permitting.
To accommodate the utility work, barricades will block most of the intersection of Crestwood Drive and Ben Jordan Street.
Traffic moving southbound on Ben Jordan Street off of Sam Houston Drive will be blocked at Lawndale Avenue. Churches, businesses and homes along Ben Jordan will reamain accessible, but through traffic will be blocked, the release said.
Traffic on Crestwood Drive between Sam Houston Drive and Ben Jordan Street will be limited to eastbound only. Homes and parking areas on Crestwood Drive between Sam Houston Drive and Ben Jordan Street will remain accessible through limited westbound traffic off of Sam Houston Drive, but all through traffic will be blocked.
Traffic heading northbound on Ben Jordan Street will be forced to make a right turn onto Crestwood Drive and continue eastbound.
Traffic on Crestwood Drive between Laurent Street and Ben Jordan Street is already restricted to eastbound only, the release said.
Drives can expect delays and are asked to drive with extra caution in the work zone.
This construction is part of the $4.13 million Crestwood Drive Reconstruction Project Phase I, affecting Ben Jordan Street to Laurent Street. The contractor is Brannan Paving Co. of Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.