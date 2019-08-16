A benefit for Shannon Borowicz, who was diagnosed with peritoneal, uterine and ovarian cancers, is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church.
The $10 spaghetti plates will be available to-go only. The meals can be picked up inside St. Peter's Hall or at drive-through tents outside.
Checks can be made payable to Su or Steve Borowicz.
