Benny Martinez, a Mexican American civil rights leader who was born in Goliad and was instrumental in establishing the Tejano Monument on the state Capitol grounds, died Sunday at age 85.
“If there was a cause to fight for, Benny was there,” Victoria resident Mary Lou Canales said Monday. “He always fought for what was right, and he did that with kindness.”
Canales, the district director of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said she knew Martinez for about 35 years. Martinez was a longtime member and former director of LULAC, Canales said.
“He was an activist for the community,” she said. “For whatever color or religion someone was, he was there. If something was wrong, he spoke up for it.”
Martinez’s daughter, Loretta Martinez Williams, said Martinez died peacefully of natural causes in Olmito after a long battle with several illnesses.
Born in 1934, Martinez attended segregated schools before his father moved the family to Houston so his sons “wouldn’t have to pick cotton for a living.” After serving 18 months as a medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Martinez returned to Houston and organized boycotts against businesses that refused to hire Mexican Americans.
Chris Rivera, who served three terms as a Victoria County commissioner, knew Martinez well and called him a “very respected man” who worked for civil rights issues throughout his life.
Among his many efforts, Martinez helped organize the historic Latino meeting with President John F. Kennedy.
“He was not afraid to talk, and he spoke the truth when he did,” Rivera said.
In March 2012, Martinez gathered with hundreds of people in Austin when the Tejano Monument, a memorial commemorating the impact of Tejanos on Texas culture and history, was unveiled.
Martinez, along with three others from Goliad – William and Estela Zermeno and Emilio Vargas – was instrumental in establishing the monument.
In 2003, a 70-year-old Martinez made a trip on horseback to the state Capitol along U.S. 183 to raise funds and awareness for the bronze monument.
At the dedication ceremony in Austin, Martinez sat in the center of the front row to get a full look at the eight tarp-covered statues on the 525-square-foot Tejano Monument.
“I’ve got pressure on my chest,” Martinez said to the Advocate at the time. He lightly patted his chest before the unveiling. “I can’t express the joy in my heart.”
Rivera said he hopes people will remember Martinez as someone who opened doors for Hispanic people.
“He worked to do that all of his life,” he said. “Many people are where they are today because of Benny.”
A registered nurse, Martinez joined civil rights attorney John J. Herrera to organize a special LULAC gala for Kennedy during his 1963 trip to Texas. The Houston gala took place the night before the president’s assassination in Dallas. Historians said the meeting was the first time a sitting president met with a Latino civil rights group.
“I didn’t get to shake his hand, but I was able to reach out and touch his shoulder,” Martinez later recalled. “The next day, I was in tears.”
Hernan Jaso, a former mayor of Goliad, called Martinez “one of a kind.”
“He had a heart for people that was unimaginable,” he said Monday. “The man stood next to presidents that ended up calling him for advice, and he fought a long life against discrimination and fought for love and truth.”
Jaso said he knew Martinez for more than 50 years. He said he went to Martinez for advice throughout his life and will miss his friend.
“He was just a public servant with an open heart for justice and an open heart for being good,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
