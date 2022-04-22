Was your favorite hamburger restaurant voted the best by Advocate readers?
Find out Sunday in the 2022 Best of the Best magazine.
Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Was your favorite hamburger restaurant voted the best by Advocate readers?
Find out Sunday in the 2022 Best of the Best magazine.
Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Mike Gomez said:
LEONARD SADDLER said:
Continue to Sugarland thank you. Don’t know why i have to listen to beer drinking party noise from two blocks away at Airline and Laurent.
Mary Ann Wenske said:
I'm discussing your point you made when you said reality is relative. If that's the case, then so is your statement. Which means it has no foundation in truth or reality, just for you.
Rick Dockery said:
Mike Gomez said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.