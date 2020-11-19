Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on the patio at the home of Joann Locher to celebrate its Beginning Day, according to a news release.
Sandwiches and fall decorated cupcakes were served. Frances Smith, president, announced the international theme of the year, Sisters by Choice.
Sue Lynn Hatcher, pictured, won the 2019-2020 Program of the Year for which she received the book “Chestnut Street,” by Maeve Binchy.
Marcy Turk, 2018-2019 Girl of the Year, announced that Susana Moya was the 2019-2020 Girl of the Year and presented her a crystal cake plate and punch bowl donated by Joann and David Locher.
The next chapter meeting will be the secret sister revealing and Christmas party.
Sue Lynn gave the program for the meeting based on the 23rd Psalm with commentary by Charles Allen from his book, “God’s Psychiatry.” In addition, she reminded us that the Reverend Norman Vincent Peale said, “What you think about is what you are.” So we need to change our thoughts to be positive, an especially pertinent message during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.