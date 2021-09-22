Beta Sigma Phi

Cynthia Hanselman, left, and Marcy Turk at a recent Beta Sigma Phi meeting.

 Contributed photo

Marcy Turk hosted the September meeting of Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in the home of Cynthia Hanselman. Beta Sigma Phi is an international cultural, service and social organization. Susana Moya presented the budget, which included a reduction of chapter dues and a reduction of expenses due to deletion of certain committees and a single meeting each month. The budget was approved. For members’ yearbooks, Jeanette Goggans distributed committee appointment sheets, and Moya distributed sheets on meeting times, places and programs. Sue Lynn Hatcher presented the program, Trivia. She receives the AMAC magazine where members post pictures, and she recognized someone she went to high school with. She told how she lived through, at one time, the three worst storms in Texas — a dust storm, a snow storm and a terrible tornado — but that the area also has the largest state park in Texas. Moya added information about the history of Victoria and the interesting story of where it got its name. Also attending were Ruthe Bone, Gene Evans, Mary Helen Goldsmith, Loretta Johnson, Joyce Parker, Carolyn Pritchard and Virginia Sullivan.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.