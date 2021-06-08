Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met in the home of Marcy Turk, vice president, who conducted the meeting.
President Frances Smith has moved and will be missed in person but will keep in touch by computer.
Officers nominated for the 2021-2022 chapter year which begins in August are Jeanette Goggans, president; Sue Lynn Hatcher, vice president, Susana Moya, treasurer; Cynthia Hanselman, recording secretary; Marcy Turk, corresponding secretary; and Mary Helen Goldsmith, extension officer. Turk presented the program on Falfurrias butter and Moya added personal memories of the town.
