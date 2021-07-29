The Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi finalized bylaw changes at their regular July meeting.
The chapter will now meet once a month year-round, and dues were reduced to reflect this change.
New officers will be elected at the August meeting, and committees will be appointed for the 2021-2022 chapter year.
The international theme for 2021-2022 is “90 Years to Shine” commemorating Beta Sigma Phi’s 90th anniversary. A summer social was held at Vera Cruz restaurant in Victoria with members enjoying a Mexican-food lunch and a lot of conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.