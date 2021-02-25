Bethlehem Maternity Home, a home to help pregnant women in unhealthy and unstable housing situations, hosted an open house Thursday.
About 40 people gathered to look at the home that is scheduled to open in March. The Most Reverend Brendan Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria, blessed the home.
“We wanted to give the opportunity for donors to see the home before we open the doors,” said Barbara McCain-Williams, who co-founded the home with her husband Fred Williams.
In the yard, Cahill prayed over the house before the crowd.
“Peace be with this house and with all who live here,” he said at the opening of his prayer.
A back-and-forth exchange between Cahill and those gathered ensued.
“You taught your followers to build their houses upon solid rock. Grant that members of this family may hold fast to your teachings, and free of all discord, serve you with their whole heart,” Cahill said.
“Stay with us Lord,” the crowd responded in unison.
Cahill then traveled from room to room inside the house blessing each of them with holy water.
Cahill said McCain-Williams’ and Williams’ capacity to start the home was a blessing for the community.
“People who support Fred and Barbara recognize a need,” he said. “It’s typical of that can-do mentality when people come together around a cause to help people.”
The need for the Bethlehem Maternity Home became apparent through the Gabriel Project, an ecumenical Christian nonprofit that McCain-Williams started in 2002. The nonprofit supports pregnant women in crisis in a 10-county area including Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Calhoun, Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Colorado and Fayette counties. The organization provides emotional, spiritual, material and educational support for the women, but not housing. In 2018, the organization helped 166 women, and in 2019, the organization helped 180 women. In 2020, 304 calls were received on the 24/7 helpline, and approximately 125 women were served.
Russell Janecka, president of the board of directors of the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads, addressed the crowd about the need for a safe home for some of the women helped by the Gabriel Project.
“Life should be filled with open doors, open arms and open hearts,” he said. “We continually found women in unstable and unsafe living conditions, so clearly we needed to do more.”
At first, those involved with creating the home wanted to find a property to renovate and rent that would house at least four women. However, through “divine providence,” they were offered the opportunity to purchase the home that will soon open as the Bethlehem Maternity Home. Initially, they hoped to obtain enough in donations to make a down payment on the property and owner-finance the remainder. Through foundation and individual donations, they were able to complete the purchase in November of last year.
The project has been a community event with many churches and organizations coming together to help repair and furnish the home.
Foundations that contributed to the home include the Moody Foundation, the K.R. and Laura Miller Foundation, the Crossroads Foundation, the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation, the Formosa Religious Trust and the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
Janecka also expressed his gratitude to parishes that helped with prayer, volunteers and financial support. They include Our Lady of Lourdes, Holy Family, Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Victory Catholic churches, and First English and Our Saviour’s Lutheran churches. He continued by thanking Deacon Eddie Huse and the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family for the “sweat equity” put into repairing and improving the site.
He also thanked Sheri Danze, who co-founded Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter in Temple, among other organizations, for her generous donation of $10,000 in seed money. Danze served as a consultant on the project as well.
Janecka also recognized McCain-Williams and Williams, the couple who made the home possible.
“They single-handedly carried the torch and put in thousands of hours, and their prayers and actions caused the creation of this wonderful environment that will be of service,” Janecka said.
Women at the home will be provided with educational and career counseling; employment assistance; classes on budgeting, nutrition and spirituality; and training in life skills, money management, healthy relationships, and parenting or adoption.
“They also will be introduced to a relationship with Jesus Christ,” he said.
Lisa Howard, the maternity home director, said that once the home starts receiving mothers, every day will begin with a prayer, devotion and Scripture reading.
“So, unlike any other job I’ve had, I’m not going to get fired for talking about the Lord,” she laughed.
The charming 2,361-square-foot wood-frame house built in 1944 is flanked by a 1,848-square-foot double-wide mobile home built in 1997. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two kitchens, and the mobile home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. An office and double car garage are part of the property as well.
Historically, about 30% of the women helped through the Gabriel Project have been in need of a safe and healthy place to live. The Bethlehem Maternity Home will house up to nine expectant mothers ages 18 to 30 at one time. They can stay up to six months after giving birth, and that time can be extended based on special circumstances.
All nine bedrooms in the home have been sponsored, meaning people have donated various types of bedroom furniture and decorations. Plaques hang above each bedroom door. One couple donated a room full of brand-new furniture in memory of a child they lost.
The home still is in need of two computers and two printers, changing tables for some of the bedrooms, a storage building, playground equipment and a pergola that will sit on an existing concrete slab. The prior pergola was in disrepair and had to be torn down. Baby items also are needed.
“The pergola is a place where they can sit outside and visit to get out of the house,” McCain-Williams said. “It will have a table and chairs and will be a good place for them to gather.”
McCain-Williams said the home is the work of Christ.
“This home will provide a safe, secure place for these women to have their babies,” she said. “They will have a good place to take care of their babies and learn about themselves. It’s going to be an awesome thing.”
