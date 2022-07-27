While the Victoria Public Library’s most well-known events involve story circles and singing puppets, the library also has opportunities for older residents to socialize, try new things and have fun.
Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone said the library began offering more adult and teen events about four years ago as part of an effort to make the library a place of social connection for these groups. This need was especially apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the library briefly closed and shifted to remote services.
“After we reopened, our adult users said that having library services helped and supported their mental health,” Williams-Capone said. “The library plays an important role in keeping people connected to each other, and one of the ways we can do that is by committing to a variety of event programming for all ages.”
Some of the adult events are inspired by current trends—like the True Crime and Killers Book Club, which builds on the popularity of true crime TV shows and podcasts.
Activities that support mental health are also well-attended, with journaling workshops and meditation classes providing relief amid residents’ busy lives.
Other events give adults a chance to indulge their nostalgia and relive their own childhoods. On Thursday, the library will host a competition inspired by the 90s Nickelodeon game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”
Teams will test their skills in competitions modeled after each segment of the show: Steps of Knowledge (trivia), Moat Crossing (relay), Temple Games (short games to win “temple coins”) and Final Temple Run (obstacle course featuring timed puzzles and challenges).
The event is free, but registration is required and space is limited.
To register for “Legends of the Hidden Temple” and to view other upcoming events for children, teens and adults, visit victoriatx.gov/library.
