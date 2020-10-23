Local Democrats are planning a vehicle parade on Saturday morning in Victoria to show their support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The parade will start at Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, near the airport, Victoria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Pat Tally said. Vehicles will leave from the restaurant shortly after 11 a.m., drive down to DeLeon Plaza, head up North Main Street to Loop 463 and end back at the airport.
Tally said local Democrats have been trying to show support for Biden in a county that leans conservative.
"In a place already flooded with Trump signs, people were eagerly waiting their Biden-Harris signs," Tally said.
Vanessa Lala, the parade's organizer, said a similar event in September drew between 20 and 30 cars. Most of the participants were from Victoria, she said, but a few vehicles came out from Goliad.
Lala said she hopes to see a bigger turnout on Saturday.
Tally said September's event was family-friendly, and she hopes to maintain the same atmosphere at Saturday's parade.
"It's for fun," Tally said.
