As we move into this new year and are anticipating getting our lives and schedules back to normal, we at the Victoria Art League are making plans to schedule a variety of activities, workshops and classes for you.
A new website is going to be completely changed to offer you much more. We would like to encourage artists all over our area to be involved in creating art and getting together in various ways. Ideas are being shared and plans are being made to make this the best year ever. Our new website will be up very soon so I encourage you to check it often — and also our Facebook page.
At the present time, we are still open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., but we hope that the situation changes soon so we can resume our regular Tuesday through Saturday schedule.
I plan to offer beginners pottery classes for six Mondays starting Feb. 22. I will offer a class from 1 to 4 p.m., or you can choose the class from 6 to 9 p.m. The six, three-hour classes will cost $145, which will include all materials and firings. I will limit each class to six people for social distancing and due to this, I may offer classes on Tuesdays at the same time also, of course, limited to six. Contact me at 361-649-8309 by phone or text for questions or to sign up.
I also will offer follow-up classes during the same time periods on Thursdays for those with prior experience in pottery. This class will include instruction on the pottery wheel and Raku construction, if desired. During our last class, we will have a Raku firing to fire your Raku creations. The cost will be $148 for the expense of the extra firing.
Many parents may be looking for something special for their children to do this year. Alana Sharp started up children’s classes virtually on Jan. 26.
She is also going to teach K-third graders from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Art League classroom on Tuesdays, and 9 to 15-year-olds on Thursdays. Sharp will treat your young ones to a wide range of experiences in art. You can contact her for dates, cost and other information at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or text her at 210-420-5483.
Jim Payne also is planning to resume his digital photography classes in March starting with a beginning digital class on March 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. for five weeks. Here is your chance to learn how to use your camera and possibly start a lifetime of taking exciting photographs.
He also teaches an intermediate class for those who would like to learn more about their camera and learn more about how to take better, more interesting photos.
This class will begin on March 18 also for five weeks from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact him for more information at jim@jimpayne-photography.com. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines when entering classes.
Well, I hope to have more things to report in my next column, but that is all I have for now. If you have an event coming up, plan to check out our historical building and patio for your rental venue. Come check out our facilities. It is really neat. Also, for you people who are stuck at home, this is a good place to come where you don’t have to worry about social distancing.
So, I encourage you to come by and check out all the artwork for sale in our gallery in a nice, quiet, tranquil environment.
As always, there is no better time than Thursday, Friday or Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. to get out and smell the roses at 905 S. Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.