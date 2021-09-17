The Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center will host Recover Day in observance of National Recovery Month.
The Recovery Day event will be held on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center's office, 802 E. Crestwood Drive in Victoria, according to a news release.
The free event will bring several community nonprofit agencies together and offer information about their services. There also will be free food and drinks, kids' games, activities and door prizes for all to enjoy. Recovery Month spreads the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, according to the release.
