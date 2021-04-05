Weekly games of bingo will resume at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Victoria, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Wednesday night.
Players can arrive at the hall at 5:30 p.m. and the first five bingo games begin at 7 p.m., followed by an intermission and then five more games, said Gary Rangnow, membership chairman for the Knights of Columbus Victoria Council 1329.
Registration is free and can be done upon arrival at the hall, before the games begin. Record sheets will be available for purchase at the bar in the hall.
Soda, beer, chicken salad sandwiches, pies and cakes will be available for purchase at the hall Wednesday night.
