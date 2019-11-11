A warm Veterans Day afternoon is expected to turn almost freezing during the night with the arrival of a strong cold front.
Despite a high of 77 degrees Monday, the forecasted low for the evening is 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
"A strong cold front will move across South Texas late this afternoon through early evening," according to the weather service. "Much colder and windy conditions are expected after frontal passage."
Additionally, there are a 50% chance for rain and increasingly strong winds expected during the daytime.
After dark, rain showers, mainly before 3 a.m., could be mixed with sleet. The chance for rain is 70%, and strong winds of 13-22 mph with 28-mph gusts are forecast.
Little or no sleet accumulation is expected.
"Conditions will be favorable for the mixture of light rain showers combined with light sleet early Tuesday morning over portions of the Victoria Crossroads and northern Brush Country," according to the weather service. "However, no significant accumulations of ice are expected at this time."
Tuesday, cloudy skies will gradually turn sunny with a 30% chance for rain and strong winds of 13-22 mph with 28-mph gusts.
Again, little to no sleet accumulation is expected with a high of 46 degrees.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 31 degrees are forecast with a 5-11 mph wind.
