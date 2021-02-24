In honor of Black History Month, Kolture & More Fashion will host a Black Businesses Network and Market Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.
Participating boutiques will include Tea Mac Way Art, Shut-In Creations, Khaosandy Kreations, Hey Bestfriend Boutique and Spa, Pretty Little Wick Candle Company, London Ave, Electra Design, The Green Zone Concept, and Kolture & More Fashion.
The church is located at 704 E. Park St. in Victoria. For more information, contact Lydia Hobbs at 361-237-9732.
