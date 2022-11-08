History came alive Tuesday morning as American colonists took over Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

Boys were dressed in colorful long coats and vests, adorned with tricorne hats on top. Girls were cloaked in an assortment of gowns with aprons attached. It looked like the pages of a history textbook had sprung to life, but rather it was Patriot’s Day, an event where fifth-grade students had the opportunity to spend a day as an 18th century child about the time of the Revolutionary War, said Karen Frazier, a fifth grade teacher at the school.

Gavin Anzaldua, 11, lines up in formation with his group during Patriot’s Day on Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

The event came to the school in 2008 and has been put on ever since. It is held in conjunction with social studies classes when the students study the Revolutionary War, Frazier said.

The activities planned were designed to show the students what a person in that time period would do in their daily lives. Activities included sewing, militia training, playing marbles and dancing.

A student learns Latin during Patriot’s Day on Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

For 11-year-old Gavin Anzaldua, he and a group of his peers were posted outside as the group learned stationary drills. Moving synchronously, the group moved to the commands of “about face, right face and left face.” Gavin said his favorite part of Patriot’s Day was learning about the colony and discovering how people lived back in then.

“It’s not really hard. I think it’s kind of easy,” Gavin said.

A group of students sew arm bands during Patriot’s Day Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

Inside of the gymnasium was another scene. Boys and girls joined hands as they learned a dance that was customary to the time period. In the classrooms were girls learning to sew arm bands and boys learning Latin.

“I want them to understand that children are children, but the expectations were different. They were very different from the way they are today,” Frazier said. “And the big lesson in this whole unit that I hope to give them is that freedom is not free. That if we don’t protect it, we lose it.”

Rachel Adkinson, 11, plays a game of duck, duck, goose during Patriot’s Day on Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School.

