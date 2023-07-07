Blast off: Photos from the Fourth

One of the cars on display at the car show at the Miller Lite 4th of July Blastoff Tuesday at the Victoria Community Center.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Between colorful American classic cars, to fireworks lighting up the skies and the red, white and blue that were splatted on early morning runners, the Crossroads has truly embodied the American spirit. In this week’s Your Life, we assembled our favorite images from our coverage of Fourth of July over the past weekend and early this week.
A woman jumps up toward the seagulls during the 52nd Port O’Connor Fireworks Show on July 1 in Port O’Connor.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Members of Micky & the Motorcars perform live at Tuesday’s Miller Lite 4th of July Blastoff in Victoria.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
The sun begins to set on King Fisher Beach during the 52nd Port O’Connor Fireworks Show on July 1 in Port O’Connor.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Aubrey Lopez runs in the Firecracker 5K Tuesday morning at Riverside Park.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Rayne Garcia, 2, plays with bubbles during Tuesday’s Miller Lite 4th of July Blastoff at the Victoria Community Center.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
JD Diaz, 10, throws a football during the 52nd Port O’Connor Fireworks Show July 1 in Port O’Connor.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
A firework explodes over King Fisher Beach during the 52nd Port O’Connor Fireworks Show July 1 in Port O’Connor.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Families light up their sparklers during the 52nd Port O’Connor Fireworks Show July 1 in Port O’Connor.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Attendees watch the fireworks explode during the 52nd Port O’Connor Fireworks Show July 1 in Port O’Connor.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Claire Villanueva crosses the finish line Tuesday morning during the Firecracker 5K in Riverside Park.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Fireworks conclude Tuesday’s Miller Lite 4th of July Blastoff in Victoria.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Susie Orsak crosses the finish line with her two grandsons, Slade Eide, 1, and Jackson Eide, 2, Tuesday morning at Riverside Park.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.