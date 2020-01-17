In honor of the community service that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encouraged, the Humility Project will host Blessing Bags and Change from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
“Doing laundry is hard when you are homeless,” said Kim Pickens, founder of the Humility Project. “This will be the fourth year we have done something like this.”
The public is invited to drop off laundry pods and quarters at Entrance E at the church. People of all ages are invited to help put together the blessing bags.
“We have a student council from Crossroads Home Educated Children volunteering to put together bags,” Pickens said. “We expect different people to either drop off donations or stay to help.”
This is the first year that the bags are specifically for laundry, Pickens said. In the past, the organization has made about 400 hygiene bags.
"There could be way more of the laundry bags," she said.
The bags will be distributed along with hygiene bags made by the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition during the Point in Time Count, a HUD-mandated tally of the number of homeless people in the community during a 24-hour period. The bags will be given to the homeless who are interviewed during that time on Jan. 23.
“It’s as accurate as it can be in 24 hours,” Pickens said.
Leftover bags will go to the Homeless Coalition Day Center.
Whether for hygiene or laundry, the products are constantly needed by the homeless population throughout the year, Pickens said.
Pickens founded the Humility Project after dealing with gaps in the system when helping homeless people. The organization seeks to treat those who are homeless with dignity and respect while advocating for understanding, awareness and action to make real change.
“This helps raise awareness in addition to having a direct effect on the community,” Pickens said. “It’s always good to have a day of service. It makes me happy to see people come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.