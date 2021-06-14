Donors are sought for a Wednesday blood drive at Cade Middle School, 611 W. Tropical Drive that will benefit cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
The drive takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To sign up for an appointment, go to mdandersonbloodbank.org, click on the “Locate a Blood Drive” button and enter the zip code 77904.
Shannon Spree, chief of staff for Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, organized the drive to support her mother, Carol Spree, a longtime nurse at Memorial Medical Center and instructor at Victoria College who has been battling leukemia for the past month.
Her mother’s treatment is going well and she is in recovery, Spree said, but the treatment has required lots of donated blood.
The donations will not go directly toward Carol Spree’s treatment, but will benefit cancer patients like her who may be in need.
“MD Anderson serves so many people in our area,” said Spree, who is a longtime blood donor herself. “This is our way to directly give back to them.”
Spree said the blood drive has received close to 50 signups so far, but the hospital is seeking 70 to 80 donors Wednesday amidst a nationwide shortage in donated blood.
An appointment for Wednesday’s drive is required because the donations will be taking place at 15-minute intervals, Spree said.
