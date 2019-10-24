Wearing sparkling fairy wings, masks with dripping blood and waving plastic swords, the youthful crowd at the Victoria symphony’s Spooktacular bellowed the lyrics to the orchestra’s version of “Baby Shark” on Thursday evening at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Unlike quiet grown-up audiences, the candy guzzling children who attended the concert were eager to participate in the program. The conductor, also dressed in a Halloween costume, helped the children sing the song lyrics the orchestra wrote to the tune of “Baby Shark” to educate the children about the different parts of an orchestra.
Polly Hawn attended the symphony event in a purple Mal costume, a character from Disney’s “The Descendants” who does magic with her spell book. The 9-year-old said she and her friends come to Spooktacular to enjoy the fun music. Hawn’s friend, Sunny Taylor, said she also likes the symphony event.
“There’s lots of fun surprises and stuff like that,” said the 8-year-old, who came dressed as a Forky, a character from “Toy Story 4.”
The Spooktacular is an excellent way to educate children about music in a friendly environment, said Michelle Hall, the symphony’s executive director. She said music also helps advance children’s academic pursuits.
“If they have music or arts in their lives, then they’re going to excel in all areas,” Hall said. “Not only that, it enhances their quality of life.”
While the children soaked up the spooky sounds from the orchestra, they also saw a performer light up the stage as she danced with flames.
Stella Buris, who attended the event in a hand-made black and teal mermaid costume with a glitter seashell crown, said she wouldn’t hesitate to dance with fire.
“I can burn myself,” the 7-year-old said. “My mom would hate it.”
The Halloween themed event also appealed to the children’s sweet tooth as they looked forward to the looming holiday. Buris said her favorite Halloween treat is Wonka’s Fun Dip because it’s messy and sugary.
Ellisyn Easley, an 8-year-old who was dressed as a sparkling fairy with flying powers, said her favorite candy is a Three Musketeers bar. She trades for it with her 4-year-old brother, Luca, after trick-or-treating.
