Approximately 10% of pets that appear healthy to their owners and veterinarians at annual check-ups are found to have hidden disease. Uncovering hidden disease can help your pet live a longer and healthier life. It is recommended that adult pets have yearly bloodwork performed and biannual bloodwork for geriatric patients.
Just like us, your pet’s health progressively changes with age. Cats and small breed dogs are considered geriatric after 8 years of age; large breed dogs are considered geriatric after 6 years of age. Pre-anesthetic blood screening should be performed prior to sedation or general anesthesia. Blood testing consists of two different tests; one is called a complete blood count, whereas the other is called a biochemical profile. Together these tests evaluate your pet for infection, inflammation, anemia, clotting ability and organ function.
A typical complete blood count measures the level of white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets circulating in your pet’s body at that time. Changes in white blood cells can indicate infection or inflammation. Decreased red blood cells denotes anemia, whereas increases can indicate dehydration. Changes in platelet levels can alter your pet’s clotting ability.
A biochemical profile will measure a wide variety of values. Your pet’s glucose level can be an indication of hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia due to stress or diabetes mellitus.
Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine values give you an idea of how well the kidneys are functioning. The kidney filters both of these products, so elevated levels tell you that the kidneys are not able to remove these products properly. Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alanine aminotransferase (AST) are measured to evaluate liver function. Elevations in these values can indicate infection, inflammation or disease of the liver.
Other values that can be evaluated by your veterinarian include: total protein, calcium, sodium, potassium, cholesterol, total bilirubin, albumin and globulin. Thyroid levels, clotting times, and early kidney disease detection tests can also be evaluated.
These results help your veterinarian put the pieces of the puzzle together to diagnose your pet. Not all veterinary offices have in-house equipment and each hospital will have their own set of panels that they typically run.
Health problems that may indicate your pet would benefit from blood evaluation include changes in activity level, decrease or increase in appetite or weight, diarrhea or vomiting, confusion or disorientation, changes in attitude, coughing or sneezing, changes in water consumption and changes in urination amount or frequency. Having bloodwork run before an elective procedure will give you peace of mind and reduce medical risk.
You never know, healthy looking pets may be hiding disease.
Blood tests performed will be a part of your pet’s medical record and provide a baseline for future reference in case your pet is ever sick.
