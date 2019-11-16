BLOOMINGTON – Melanie Davis and a few hundred of her fellow Bloomington residents came together Saturday evening to share free food, play games and learn about Jesus.
“I’ve noticed lately that Bloomington has become more divided because we have a lot of people who come in for a short term and leave,” said Davis, who attended the event with her 7-year-old daughter, Laila Cook. “This is an opportunity to get to know more people.”
Free food is served by volunteers during the Pray for Bloomington event at Bloomington Elementary School.
Pedro Zendejas, youth minister at Apostolic Life Center, has been planning the Pray for Bloomington event since July.
With the help of about 70 volunteers from six Bloomington churches, Zendejas created a free evening of fun for all ages.
Outside of Bloomington Elementary School, there were tents and tables lined up offering games, food, drinks, prizes, music and more.
“The vision is to make this an annual type of thing,” Zendejas said. “With the help of sponsors and donations, it makes it all possible.”
In addition to activities, there were also booths for each participating church to talk to people about Jesus.
Anita Stewart, wife of First Baptist pastor Chuck Stewart, stood at their church’s booth handing out pamphlets and books to people who stopped by.
“We have these raffle tickets for the big prizes, but the only way you can get one is if you come to a ministry table and let us talk to you about Jesus,” Stewart said. “If they need prayer, we’ll pray with them. If they just need to talk to somebody, we’re here.”
Zendejas first thought of organizing the event while he was on a trip to Japan in June.
“Since graduating, I have been to 20 different countries to minister and help the people that are out there in the world,” Zendejas said. “I’m ministering to people I don’t even know, but what am I doing at home?”
“I started praying, ‘Lord give me a desire for my home community. Give me a desire to reach the people here in Bloomington.’”
Zendejas began meeting with local pastors every week leading up to the event and was happy with the turnout.
“If one person turns their life to Christ, it’s worth it.” Zendejas said.
