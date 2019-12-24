BLOOMINGTON – Aubrey Delagarza tumbles out of bed wearing Christmas pajamas that are striped red and white with green trimming. The 5-year-old brings a book to her mom. It’s an illustrated version of “The Night Before Christmas,” the famous poem heralding Santa’s visit.
From Aubrey’s pajamas to the book to the inflatable snowman outside the house, Aubrey’s mom, Erica Andrade, has tried to make this holiday perfect.
This is the first Christmas the family has spent in its own space since Hurricane Harvey destroyed its home in August 2017. The wind ripped off several parts of the roof of the family’s three-bedroom trailer in Bloomington. A tree crashed into another part of the home and left almost the entire structure open to the elements. Rain soaked the walls of the home, damaging the trailer and most of the family’s belongings.
Andrade had no place to take her kids, Aubrey and Jonathan.
“You feel defeated – like, OK you’re at your lowest point, and even at that you don’t have a home of your own,” Andrade said about the days after the storm. “It made me sad because I was like, ‘My kids don’t have a home.’ That’s how it makes you feel as a parent.”
In the two and half years since Harvey, Andrade has worked tirelessly and is still working to provide for her kids. This Christmas, they’re finally home.
Immediately after the storm, Andrade and her kids stayed in a Victoria hotel for weeks, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency footing the bill. But that program was temporary and left the family with little room of their own. Andrade and her kids moved into a relative’s house while she tried to figure out a long-term game plan. Like thousands of other families whose homes were damaged or destroyed after the storm, Andrade was boxed in by the confusing and slow-moving bureaucracy of federal disaster assistance.
“I was always on the phone with everybody and everything, and it was always different,” she said.
She had hoped to be eligible to receive a free new home through the Mennonite Disaster Service, but after a year on the waiting list, she learned that a new home wasn’t a guarantee. Ultimately, Andrade decided to accept a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration. Despite its name, the federal agency is actually one of the largest distributors of recovery funds for renters and homeowners. But unlike other programs, the SBA only offers loans that must be repaid. The SBA’s loans are popular after natural disasters because there are fewer limitations on how funds can be spent. Many of the billions of dollars in FEMA aid that were directed to Harvey after the storm were designated primarily for homeowners, leaving renters with limited options to find stable housing if their living space was damaged.
Another major change since the hurricane is Andrade’s decision to leave Aubrey’s father, making her the sole provider for her kids. To make ends meet, Andrade has juggled her full-time job at Hobby Lobby in Victoria with her photography business. Andrade’s business started as a hobby but eventually became its own business as the 29-year-old worked to get better and better at photography. After her kids were asleep, she would stay up late into the night watching tutorials on photography and photo editing. Now, she uses her free time to photograph families and kids for special occasions, anniversaries and holidays.
But between her photography business and her full-time job, Andrade’s days are long.
“I love what I do, but it’s very overwhelming,” she said. “At the same time, I know you gotta work for things that you want, so in that sense it feels good. I just feel good that I’m able to provide for my kids being that it’s just me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.