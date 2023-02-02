Two women were arrested on prostitution charges Wednesday in Victoria County, according to jail records.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials arrested a 32-year-old Victoria woman at 8:15 p.m. and a 40-year-old Bloomington woman at 6 p.m.
It's unclear where or how the women were arrested.
The Victoria woman also was arrested on a Refugio County warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear. The Bloomington woman also was arrested on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 1 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of probation.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Mission Valley man by officers Feb. 1 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 1 on a warrant charging him with accident involving damage to a vehicle, greater than $200.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of stalking.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces as well as warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Feb. 1 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and a warrant charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 2 on suspicion of criminal trespass.