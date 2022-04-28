A 31-year-old Falls Village, Conn. woman was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies April 27 on six warrants.
Three warrants charged her with bond forfeitures in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and felony bail jumping and failure to appear case, according to the county jail report.
The other three warrants charged her with bail jumping and failure to appear. All three are felony charges
Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA –
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by a state trooper April 27 on suspicion of two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 27 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 27 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and two warrants charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Missouri City man by a state trooper April 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than .15 case
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 28 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and three charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
