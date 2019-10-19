ARRESTED
- VICTORIA– A 39-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a theft of property worth $100-750 case and possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with criminal nonsupport and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Baytown man by deputies Oct. 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, case.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA –A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, deadly conduct and assaulting a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor, a child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court, and on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams case, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport and on a surety off bond charging him with violation of a bond or protective order and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
