ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor, a child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a theft of property worth $100-750 case and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with criminal nonsupport and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.