A man was assaulted by a person with a handgun Tuesday, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The assault was classified as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
It was reported at a home on Appaloosa Drive.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old La Salle man by deputies March 1 on warrants charging him with theft of property $100-$750 and making a terroristic threat against a public servant.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Laredo woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Laredo man by officers March 1 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Fresno man by deputies March 1 on a Harris County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 72-year-old Hidalgo man by officers March 1 on suspicion of smuggling of persons.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria by deputies March 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Hillsboro man by officers March 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
