Four tires on a truck were vandalized early Monday morning in the 1800 block of East Colorado Street.
The truck’s owner, 24, reported the tires on his 2018 Black Chevrolet Silverado were vandalized at 7:07 a.m. Monday, according to the incident report.
The offense is considered criminal mischief $750-2,500, according to the incident report.
Criminal mischief $750-2,500 is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Inez man by deputies April 11 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers April 11 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-oldVictoria man by officers April 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug free zone case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a fleeing police officer case.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .15.
