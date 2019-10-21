ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Baytown man by deputies Oct. 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA –A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria resident by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; deadly conduct; and assaulting a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 18 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport and on a warrant charging surety off bond in a violation of a bond or protective order and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
DeWitt County
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Yorktown woman by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 11 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- CUERO — A 34-year-old Mansfield man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 11 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat to a family or household member.
- CUERO — A 53-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 11 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $500.
- CUERO — A 59-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 11 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- CUERO — A 45-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 11 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams case.
- CUERO — A 30-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 11 on a Jackson County warrant charging violation of a protective order.
- CUERO — A 22-year-old Yoakum man by a state trooper Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 11 on charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- CUERO — A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man by Cuero police Oct. 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces and a Lavaca County warrant charging theft of property between $100-$750.
- CUERO — A 37-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 12 on a Victoria County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- CUERO — A 46-year-old Austin man by a state trooper Oct. 12 on two Travis County warrants charging failure to appear in child support court.
- CUERO — A 45-year-old Leesville man by a game warden Oct. 12 on a charge of no seat belt, fined $168.
- CUERO — A 33-year-old Thomaston man by a state trooper Oct. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero man by a game warden Oct. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- CUERO — A 19-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 13 on warrants charging p engaging in organized criminal activity, and bail jumping failure to appear felony.
- CUERO — A 42-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 14 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
- CUERO — A 28-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO — A 22-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 14 on a charge of criminal trespass.
- CUERO — A 51-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 15 on a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- CUERO — A 23-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Oct. 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Cuero woman by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 15 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 15 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person criminal negligence case.
- CUERO — A 26-year-old Yorktown man by Cuero police Oct. 15 on a charge of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
- CUERO — A 50-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 15 on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- CUERO — A 34-year-old Yorktown woman by a state trooper Oct. 15 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 15 on a capias pro fine charging public intoxication, fined $600.60.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 16 on charges of speeding in a school zone, fined $264.10; and no driver’s license, fined $341.10.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 16 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a theft of firearm case, and charges of theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction, and two charges of credit card and debit card abuse.
- CUERO — A 48-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 16 on charges of failure to identify, public intoxication, bail jumping and failure to appear, and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- CUERO — A 57-year-old Yorktown man by Cuero police Oct. 16 on charges of driver not secured by seatbelt, fined $304.20; operate vehicle with license plate of another vehicle, fined $327.60; no liability insurance, fined $631.80; terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM — A 26-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Oct. 8 on two warrants charging expired registration, failure to appear in an expired registration case, two cases of driving while license invalid and failure to appear in a driving while license invalid case.
- YOAKUM — A 24-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Oct. 8 on warrants charging her with driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to appear in a driving while license invalid case.
- YOAKUM — A 45-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Oct. 10 on a charge of no driver’s license.
YOAKUM — A 23-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Oct. 18 on a charge of no driver's license, fined $266.
Juvenile Detained
- YOAKUM — A 14-year-old Yoakum girl by Yoakum police Oct. 13 on a charge of Class A assault. She was transferred to the Victoria County Juvenile Justice Center in Victoria.
Lavaca County
A 41-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Oct. 15 on a warrant charging him with possession of dangerous drugs.
Goliad County
GOLIAD - A 47-year-old Pleasanton man by a Goliad County Sheriff's Office deputy Oct. 14 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, operating a vehicle with expired license plate and no Texas driver's license.
GOLIAD - A 39-year-old San Antonio man by a deputy Oct. 16 on charges of criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
GOLIAD - A 29-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Oct. 20 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.