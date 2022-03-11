Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officer March 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 10 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old San Antonio man by officers March 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Schertz man by officers March 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers March 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers March 11 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
