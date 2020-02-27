Willie Nelson's new hit, "First Rose of Spring" was co-written by longtime Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Golf Tournament co-host Allen Shamblin, along with Randy Houser and Mark Beeson, according to a news release.
The song will be available on Nelson's 70th album titled "First Rose of Spring,” and the album will be available April 24.
The lyrics of the soft, slow ballad start, "The first time that he saw her, he knew everything had changed. Overnight, love started blooming, like the first rose of spring."
"This song is a beautiful melody that mixes perfectly with the vocals of Willie Nelson," said Micah Roth, development director for the youth ranch.
