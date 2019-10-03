Bootfest kicks off Friday evening with a day and a half full of free entertainment, including live music, a car show, kids' play area, trick roping performances and a downtown fireworks show.
Available for sale will be items from craft vendors, and food and drink vendors.
The festival will be from 6-11:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday in and around DeLeon Plaza.
Because parking is limited in the downtown area, visitors are encouraged to use the free shuttle bus system. Shuttle buses will pick up festival goers at 405 Memorial Drive in Riverside Park from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The location was moved from previous years because the parking lot at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center is being re-built.
Street closures will affect downtown Victoria during business hours on Friday. Parking for the Victoria County Tax Office will be accessible, along with the Prosperity Bank drive-through bank.
The following sections of streets will be closed for the festival:
- Main from Santa Rosa to Commercial.
- Bridge from half a block past Constitution to Commercial.
- Glass from half a block past Constitution to half a block before Goodwin.
- Forest from Liberty to Glass.
- Constitution from Liberty to Moody.
- Goodwin from Liberty tro Glass.
The city reminds motorists not to attempt to drive through or around any street barricades that are set up, as this poses a great safety risk for all staff, volunteers, and vendors in the barricaded area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.