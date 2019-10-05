With sticky fingers and wide smiles, children at Bootfest took advantage of the free rides and games at the Kids’ Corral.
At Bootfest, which concluded Saturday evening, guests shopped at booths run by local vendors, snacked on festival fare like funnel cakes and turkey legs and jammed to live music. Children also enjoyed free rides on the mechanical bull, climbed to the top of a rock wall and sang their favorite songs at karaoke.
In her brown and hot pink cowboy boots, Careyana Gonzalez, 4, sang “Old Town Road” at the karaoke stand. She said she likes the song because it’s a cowboy song. It’s also why she likes coming to Bootfest, Gonzalez said.
Her father, Cesar Gonzalez, of Alice, said he brings Careyana and her siblings to events like Bootfest to expose his children to live music and the diversity Texas has to offer.
“We try to make it an annual thing with the family,” Gonzalez said. “We really try to get the kids to realize all the diversity there is in Texas, and a lot of that comes at Bootfest.”
Breanna Plunkett, of Victoria, also said she brings her two daughters to Bootfest on a regular basis. Tagging along was her dog, Piper, a 2-year-old white husky whose tail she dyed pink and purple for the occasion. Plunkett said the dog enjoyed the smells of the food at the festival.
Plunkett’s 10-year-old daughter Emma said she enjoys the festival’s treats. She especially likes the root beer.
“At the beginning, it’s a little sticky,” she said about the soda, “but it has a really good flavor to it.”
Bootfest ended Saturday night with a fireworks show.
