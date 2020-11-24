Tuesday is expected to be warm and windy, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 83 degrees is forecast, with winds of 8 to 18 miles per hour and gusts up to 23 miles per hour.
There is a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m., followed by partly sunny skies.
A low of 64 degrees is expected tonight with continued breezy conditions.
