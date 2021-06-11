On July 10, two trailblazing Texas artists will land on the Aero Crafters beer garden stage. Chart-topping country music sensation Bri Bagwell will headline with Matt Moeller and The Night Sights opening the show, according to a news release.
Singer/songwriter, Bagwell, has seven No. 1 Texas radio singles, multiple Female Vocalist of the Year awards, and four albums to her credit. The New Braunfels-based artist is known for her rousing live performances and trailblazing artistry.
She released her first full-length album, "Banned from Santa Fe," in 2011, and a self-titled EP in 2013. "When a Heart Breaks" was released in 2015, garnering her the accolade of Texas Regional Radio and Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year. Her single “My Boots” hit No. 1 on the Texas Radio Charts. "In My Defense," Bagwell’s latest album, has spawned four singles, with “As Soon As You” quickly hitting No. 1 on the Texas Radio Charts.
Matt Moeller grew up seven miles outside of Cuero. To Matt Moeller and The Night Sights, country music is more than just a song or a sound. It's therapy. It's a way for honest, hard-working human beings to relate, relive or just release. Recounting past thoughts and experiences from somewhere or sometime, they try to capture a feeling that is real, genuine and from the heart. It starts with a song. Through their “never settle” lyrics, melody and sound, they try to create a body of work that will surely send a listener into the always dependable escape of what we call country music, according to the news release.
“It‘s great to have two talented artists coming together for one fun night of live music. Our frequent flyers have asked for bigger shows, and we’re working on making that happen,” said Fe Vela, marketing manager of Aero Crafters.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://aerocraftersbribagwell.eventbrite.com.
The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door with limited VIP tables available as well.
Aero Crafters offers dining, refreshments, live music, yard games and allows friendly leashed pets in patio areas. All ages are welcome until 10 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
