Bridge Street between Constitution and Forrest streets will be closed part of the day Friday, according to a news release from the city.
Clegg Industries will close the street to install a steel beam for second-floor renovations to the Victoria County Courthouse, the release said.
The street will be closed for about four hours from 6 to 10 a.m., weather permitting.
