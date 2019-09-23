A brief AEP Texas power outage caused about 80 customers in Victoria to lose power Monday morning.
The outage, located near Navarro Street between Airline Road and Red River Street, began at 10:21 a.m., according to the company’s outage map. The outage was caused from tree limbs that came in contact with a power line, said director of communications Frank Espinoza.
Power was restored in less than one hour at 11:06 a.m., Espinoza said.
