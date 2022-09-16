At Amor Meus Spirituality Center, Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N.E. Water St., Victoria, a day or several days can be spent away from the noise of our present world and our busy and hectic daily schedules so as to engage in prayer through retreats, spiritual workshops, and prayer services for anyone of any faith tradition, according to a news release.
Amor Meus Spirituality Center is a ministry of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Victoria through which they extend the spirituality of the Incarnation by offering opportunities to deepen one’s love of God and others, thereby respecting the dignity of all people.
Registration on Saturdays for all retreats, workshops or all retreats/workshops is at 9:30 a.m. Retreats are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workshops are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You are asked to bring your own lunch for retreats. A free-will offering is accepted.
In 2022–23, the following retreats, retreat/workshops, workshops and prayer services are offered.
Guided One-Day Silent Retreats consist of two presentations with sufficient time between each for reflection and prayer. The following retreats are offered for 2022–23 on Saturdays:
- Nov. 5 — “Gratitude: The Spirituality of Thankfulness”, facilitated by the Rev. Albert Yankey
- Jan. 21- “God’s Call to Relationship & Spiritual Growth”, facilitated by Rosalyn Collier
- March 11, 2023 — “The Holy Spirit Calls Us to Jacob’s Well”, facilitated by Deacon Eddie Huse
Retreat/ Workshops offered for 2022–23 on Saturdays are:
- Oct. 15 – “The Gift You Give Yourself” for Caregivers, facilitated by Deacon Leo Sharon and Terry Robinson. Caregiving begins with the caregiver taking time to rest and know God’s peace from a place of stillness and inner quiet in order to give care to others.
- Dec. 10 — “Forgiveness, Healing of Memories, facilitated by Sister Louise Marie Jones, IWBS
- Feb. 11 – “Life After Caregiving,” (for those grieving a loss of a loved one), facilitated by Deacon Leo Sharon and Terry Robinson
One-Day Workshops offered are:
- Sept. 24 – “Ignatian Spirituality”, presented by Sister Digna Vela, IWBS
- April 15, 2023 — “Communication With God Through Lectio Divina,” presented by Sister Marian Sturm, IWBS
- April 29, 2023 — “What is Christian Mysticism? Who is a Mystic? Living Contemplatively in Today’s World,” facilitated by Jeannette Easley
Other forms of prayer are Taize’ Prayer, a meditative Christian prayer consisting of singing, silence, and scripture readings and Solemn Vespers, consisting of psalms, giving thanks for the day and offering praise to God during the two great liturgical seasons of Advent and Lent.
Taizé:
- Dec. 13 — Advent/Incarnation Prayer
- April 18, 2023 — Easter Prayer
Both are at 7–8 p.m. in the Amor Meus Prayer Room.
- Sunday Solemn Vespers: Advent (Nov. 27 — Dec. 18) and Lent (Feb. 26 – April 2, 2023) from 5–5:45 p.m.
Overnight individual private retreats are available with comfortable accommodations, nutritious meals, a quiet chapel and outdoor prayer spaces to help hear the “still, small voice of God.”
For more information on the overnight retreats, call 361-485-0866 or email amormeuscenter@gmail.com.
To register or for further information, call Incarnate Word Convent or Sister Digna Vela, IWBS at Amor Meus Spirituality Center, 361-575-7111 or email, amormeuscenter@gmail.com.