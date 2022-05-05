President Becky Miller presided over the Annual Business Meeting and Luncheon held at Colony Creek Country Club on April 20.
Cora Jo Hummel led the members in singing the Federation Song. The Collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags were recited by the 43 members in attendance. Rose Drost gave the invocation before the salad luncheon.
Mary Jane Schurtz gave the Federation report. Bronte club members donated $1,595 to MD Anderson and 92 books to O’Connor Elementary School. She reported on the Alamo District Spring convention which was held April 9 at the Victoria Women’s Club House. The Country Store raised $540 for the Alamo District of the Texas Federated Women’s Clubs. Decora Study Club provided the luncheon while Morning Study Club provided decorations.
Schurtz also reported that in addition to the 11 books donated to the Victoria Public Library, an additional book will be given in memory of Beverly Connally, David Drost, Susan Cohen and Ada Sutherland. She thanked Barbara Lack, a Victoria Public Library Advisory Board member.
Pam Pozzi, membership chair presented candidates for membership. Six new members were elected and will be invited to attend the May meeting.
Carol McLarry presented the 2022-2023 budget.
