The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Becky Miller on May 4 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. Rhea Fry led the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Secretary Nina Di Leo reported 40 members in attendance. Carol McLarry gave the treasure’s report and reminded members to pay their dues by June 1.
Mary Jane Schurtz reported that in addition to the awards given at the Alamo district convention, Bronte Club won four first- and second-place awards at the state convention. Jan Jacob won first place in state for the Chairman’s narrative. Susan Whitehouse, Corresponding Secretary, reported on the new memberships. President-elect Anna Lou Nix asked members to sign up for committees for next year.
Ila Knabe introduced John Fossati, owner of Four Season’s Nursery, who brought examples of colorful plants that perform well in Victoria and then awarded them as door prizes. Anna Lou Nix introduced Dr. Christi Youker, Victoria’s Environmental and Beautification Coordinator. She cited the Green Ribbon projects to beautify Victoria include the garden and tree plantings at Loop 463 and Navarro Street, the gardens decorating the Street of Six Friends downtown and the fountain at Hiller House. In addition, they have hosted neighborhood and Earth Day cleanup projects, and local business beautification awards.
Becky Miller thanked the hostesses of the Tea hour: Helen Hultquist, Sherry Holm, Janet Hutson and Charlene Wood.
