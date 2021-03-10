The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Iris Rodgers at 3 p.m. March 3via Zoom.
Cora Jo Hummel led the Collect and pledges to the American and Texas flags. The minutes were read by Recording Secretary Anna Lou Nix. LaJuana Roth gave the treasurer’s report.
Emily Koenig, the past president, reported for the nominating committee the new slate of 2021-2022 officers, which included president, Becky Miller; first vice president, Anna Lou Nix; second vice president, Cheryl Guthrie, recording secretary, Nina DiLeo; corresponding secretary, Susan Whitehouse; treasurer, Carol McLarry; and immediate past president Iris Rodgers. The new officers were voted in and will be installed at a later date.
Helen Hultquist introduced the speaker, Sister Rebecca Janacek, executive director of Promise Pointe. Janacek’s presentation “Homes for the Homeless” explained that Promise Pointe provides nurturing and interventions for those seeking to leave homelessness behind. The tiny home community, first envisioned by Pastor Tim Brewer, of First United Methodist Church, in 2015, has eight of 10 single adult units occupied. Future plans include Phase Two, which was begun in October, which provides 12 more housing units and another community kitchen and bath building. Phase Three will be a chapel.
Reports on membership openings, collection of children’s books and future in-person meetings were given. Rodgers thanked all committees and announced the next Zoom meeting will be April 7 with a presentation on the Children’s Discovery Museum.
