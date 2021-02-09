The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Iris Rodgers at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 on Zoom. Grace Faulkner led the Collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Suzanne LaBrecque introduced her guest, Laurie Glenn.
Nina Di Leo introduced Darryl One, director of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra. One provided a prerecorded video, one of about 85 he has compiled since the pandemic began, while he is currently living in California. Members listened as he explained how the COVID-19 virus has affected all orchestras worldwide. Examples ranged from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra whose musicians continue to perform, but undergo daily COVID-19 testing and very strict cleansing between performances, to orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, which canceled all performances last year. Also, cities such as Houston and Boston are mostly doing livestream performances. One also discussed how virtual videos of the Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s past performances and his “Midweek Mistro Messages” have helped keep symphony patrons enjoying the gift of music.
Rodgers thanked the speaker and announced the next Bronte meeting would be Feb. 17.
